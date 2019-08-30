|
|
Bradley, Earl Shelby
1951 - 2019
Earl Shelby Bradley, age 67, of Westerville, passed away at Mt. Carmel/St. Ann's Hospital on August 29, 2019. He was born on September 24, 1951 to the late Earl Shelby and Rose (Greenhow) Bradley in Columbus, OH. Earl is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Barbara (Willis) Bradley; children, Katina Bradley and Dewayne Peeks; siblings, Mike, Eric (Phyllis), Stacey (Robert), Sarah and James; grandchildren, Kayla, Christian, Olivia, Lana, Cahjwen and AJ; great grandchildren, Jayden and Luna; sisters-in-law, Cindy, Pauline, Tonita (LeRoy) and Veda; brothers-in-law, Bobby (Adrienne) and Jeffery; host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his mother-in-law Nellie Willis. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 9am until time of service at 10am. Burial to follow at Blendon Central Cemetery, Westerville, OH. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019