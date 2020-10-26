Earl Stewart

Stewart, Earl

Earl James Stewart, 86, passed away Oct. 16, 2020. He was born July 14, 1934 to Carl and Elizabeth (Smith) Stewart. In 1953 he married his high school sweetheart, Martha Christine Jackson. After graduating from Urbana High School he joined the United States Air Force and during the Korean War was stationed in S. Korea and served as a Military Policeman. He graduated from THE Ohio State University in 1962 with a BA in business. He retired in 1999 from Franklin International after 37 years. He stayed busy in retirement with family and charity work. After his family, he enjoyed anything OSU, fine dining, photography and traveling the world. On Dec. 24, 1991 he became a pilot, a pastime he really enjoyed. He was a Scout Master at St. Augustine School in Columbus, OH. and a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Grove City, OH. In addition to his loving wife of 67 years, left to mourn him are his sons, William J. (Karen) and Paul F. (Sharon); 5 grandchildren, James M. (Josiane), John J. (Jessica), Karla K., Rachel L. and Jacob B.; one brother, Dr. William M. Stewart; and sisters, Jeanette Robinson and Laura Trayvick; and 11 great grandchildren. As Earl donated his body to OSU School of Medicine and Anatomy the family plans a memorial service in the spring of 2021.



