1/
Earl Stewart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stewart, Earl
Earl James Stewart, 86, passed away Oct. 16, 2020. He was born July 14, 1934 to Carl and Elizabeth (Smith) Stewart. In 1953 he married his high school sweetheart, Martha Christine Jackson. After graduating from Urbana High School he joined the United States Air Force and during the Korean War was stationed in S. Korea and served as a Military Policeman. He graduated from THE Ohio State University in 1962 with a BA in business. He retired in 1999 from Franklin International after 37 years. He stayed busy in retirement with family and charity work. After his family, he enjoyed anything OSU, fine dining, photography and traveling the world. On Dec. 24, 1991 he became a pilot, a pastime he really enjoyed. He was a Scout Master at St. Augustine School in Columbus, OH. and a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Grove City, OH. In addition to his loving wife of 67 years, left to mourn him are his sons, William J. (Karen) and Paul F. (Sharon); 5 grandchildren, James M. (Josiane), John J. (Jessica), Karla K., Rachel L. and Jacob B.; one brother, Dr. William M. Stewart; and sisters, Jeanette Robinson and Laura Trayvick; and 11 great grandchildren. As Earl donated his body to OSU School of Medicine and Anatomy the family plans a memorial service in the spring of 2021.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved