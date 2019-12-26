Home

Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
Earl Eugene Stover, 88, passed away Tuesday December 24, 2019 at his residence. Earl retired at age 87 from Huffman's Market as a produce Manager with over 40 years service. He took pride in the fact that in all those years he never called off work. He was a dedicated husband and father and he was "Grandpa" to to everyone who knew him. A United States Marine Corp Veteran of the Korean War who was proud of his service to his country and the Corp. He had attended Heritage Church and more recently Central College Presbyterian Church. He would always shake your hand, and tell to, have a good day and a better tomorrow. Preceded in death by parents Anderson and Janie Stover, wife Mary Stover, 7 brothers, 3 sisters, sons Jake Allen and J.R. Stover, 2 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Survived by Children Birdie (Rick) Dillon, Herman (Debbie) Redman, Rita (Don) Williams, Robyn (Glenn) Anderson, Tracy (Barry) Reeves, Melissa Stover and Troy (Nicole) Stover; many nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to thank The Zangmeister staff, and Hospice staff for all their care and support. A special Thank you to Dad's Zangmeister Nurse Kelli sunshine! Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Sunday, December 29th from 3-5 p.m. and Monday at 10:00 a.m. where service will be held Monday at 11 a.m., Pastor Jim Zippay officiating. Interment Pioneer Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 27, 2019
