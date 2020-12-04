Truman, Sr., Earl
Earl Leroy Truman, Sr., 80, of Chillicothe, died peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He was born on May 15, 1940, the son of the late Turley L. and Clara A. (Roberts) Truman. On July 17, 1959, he married Nancy E. (Carpenter) Truman, who survives. Earl is also survived by his sons, Earl (Cindy) Truman of Kentucky, and Mark (Jessica) Truman of Logan; daughters, Cathy (Randy) Briggs of South Carolina, Ruth (Jonathan) Miller of Columbus, and Clara (Michael) Brown of Chillicothe; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous other special family members and friends whom he cherished. A private memorial service is being planned for December 19 at 2pm via zoom and the burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston. Condolences and floral gifts can be made on Earl's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com
