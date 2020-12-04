1/1
Earl Truman Sr.
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Truman, Sr., Earl
Earl Leroy Truman, Sr., 80, of Chillicothe, died peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He was born on May 15, 1940, the son of the late Turley L. and Clara A. (Roberts) Truman. On July 17, 1959, he married Nancy E. (Carpenter) Truman, who survives. Earl is also survived by his sons, Earl (Cindy) Truman of Kentucky, and Mark (Jessica) Truman of Logan; daughters, Cathy (Randy) Briggs of South Carolina, Ruth (Jonathan) Miller of Columbus, and Clara (Michael) Brown of Chillicothe; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous other special family members and friends whom he cherished. A private memorial service is being planned for December 19 at 2pm via zoom and the burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston. Condolences and floral gifts can be made on Earl's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
(740) 642-2261
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved