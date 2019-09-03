|
Writesel, Earl
1960 - 2019
Pastor Earl L.Writesel returned to his heavenly home on August 30, 2019 surrounded by family. Earl was born to Richard and Nancy Writesel at Cherry Point, NC on October 5, 1960. Earl joined the USMC and served the USMC Presidential Security Detail of President Jimmy Carter. He was a church pastor and the owner of Writesel Home Maintenance in Columbus. Earl is survived by his mother, Nancy L. Writesel; devoted wife, Cecelia Writesel; his daughters, Erica and Brooke Writesel; son, Xavier Writesel; brothers, Richard (Mindy) Writesel and Michael (Teresa) Writesel; sisters, Jennifer (John) Whitney and Glenda Writesel; and four grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father Richard L. Writesel. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Thursday, September 5, 2019 and funeral at 10 am Friday, September 6, 2019 at New Horizons Community Church of God, 2100 Reynoldsburg - New Albany Rd., Blacklick. Graveside service to follow at Mifflin Twp. Cemetery. Visit www.heartandhope.com to read a full obituary and send condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019