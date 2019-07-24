Wathen, Earle

Earle E. Wathen, age 97, of Columbus, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at his home. He was born in Paducah, Ky on February 19, 1922 to the late John and Augusta (Oeljen) Wathen. Earle was a graduate of Shaw HS in East Cleveland and received his BS in Industrial Engineering from the Ohio State University in 1950; he served his country in WWII in the US Navy as a SeaBee in the Pacific Theatre. Earle is preceded in death by his wife Norma J. Wathen. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Wathen; son, Craig Wathen; daughter, Deborah (Walter) Beever; grandchildren, Jacob (Alicia) Beever, Katherine Beever, Kelsey (Rob) Bryant and J.T. Wathen; and his brother, Clift J. (Evelyn) Wathen. Earle was a Registered Professional Engineer and a lifetime member of the Metallurgical Engineers, and was also the recipient of the "Best Neighbor Award" in Worthington. Friends may call on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 1-3pm at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street in Worthington, where a Memorial Service will be held at 3pm, with Rev. Patricia Stout officiating. The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the Ohio Health Hospice and to their friend Harry Curtis for their loving support at this time. Contributions in Earle's memory may be made to the Mid–Ohio Food Bank, 3960 Brookham Dr, Grove City, OH 43123. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 26, 2019