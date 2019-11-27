Home

Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Earlene Freeman


1933 - 2019
Earlene Freeman Obituary
Freeman, Earlene
1933 - 2019
Earlene R. Freeman, 86, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019. Preceded in death by son Donald L. Freeman, sisters Violet, Dorothy and Catherine. Survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Donald E. Freeman; daughter, Debbie (Rick) Pierce; son, David Freeman; granddaughter, Breanne (Adam) Howell; grandsons, Kye Howell and Kyle (Sierra) Pierce. She was a proud graduate of Linden McKinley High School class of 1951. She was a homemaker who loved cooking, baking, cake decorating, sewing and crafts. Family was important to her and she enjoyed spending holiday time together with family. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Tuesday 11a.m.-1p.m., where service will follow at 1p.m. Pastor Greg Bondurant officiating. Interment Blendon Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 30, 2019
