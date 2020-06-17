Earnest O'Farrell
1926 - 2020
O'Farrell, Earnest
1926 - 2020
Earnest "Bud" O'Farrell, age 93, of Gahanna, OH, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. Retired from The Ohio State University Veterinary Hospital. Served as a paratrooper in the 408th QM CO 11th Airborne Division. Survived by his wife of 73 years, Betty; grandchildren, Michael (Heather) Boyd and Jeffrey Boyd; great-grandchildren, Kiersten and Aaron Boyd; as well as many friends and extended family. Preceded in death by his daughter Linda Boyd. A private graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery, Marietta, Ohio.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
