O'Farrell, Earnest
1926 - 2020
Earnest "Bud" O'Farrell, age 93, of Gahanna, OH, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. Retired from The Ohio State University Veterinary Hospital. Served as a paratrooper in the 408th QM CO 11th Airborne Division. Survived by his wife of 73 years, Betty; grandchildren, Michael (Heather) Boyd and Jeffrey Boyd; great-grandchildren, Kiersten and Aaron Boyd; as well as many friends and extended family. Preceded in death by his daughter Linda Boyd. A private graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery, Marietta, Ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.