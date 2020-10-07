Bankston, Earnestine
1962 - 2020
Earnestine E. Bankston, age 58, was born August 7, 1962 and went home to be with the Lord on October 1, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, 4 sisters, and 1 brother. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Porchia Bankston; granddaughter, Alanna Van Buren; fiancé, Dextray Barnett; loving family including sister, Ruby Bankston-Steele; brother, Alfonso (Karen) Bankston; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Public Visitation 12-1pm Saturday, October 17, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To view the service and video tribute, read the complete obituary, order flowers, and offer condolences to The BANKSTON Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com