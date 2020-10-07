1/1
Earnestine Bankston
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earnestine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bankston, Earnestine
1962 - 2020
Earnestine E. Bankston, age 58, was born August 7, 1962 and went home to be with the Lord on October 1, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, 4 sisters, and 1 brother. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Porchia Bankston; granddaughter, Alanna Van Buren; fiancé, Dextray Barnett; loving family including sister, Ruby Bankston-Steele; brother, Alfonso (Karen) Bankston; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Public Visitation 12-1pm Saturday, October 17, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To view the service and video tribute, read the complete obituary, order flowers, and offer condolences to The BANKSTON Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 7 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved