Earnestine Lyles
1951 - 2020
Earnestine Lyles, age 68. Sunrise November 25, 1951 and Sunset May 21, 2020. Private services Visitation 2PM and Memorial Service 3PM Saturday, May 30, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). A mask is mandatory. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the LYLES Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 22 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
02:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
MAY
30
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
Funeral services provided by
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
