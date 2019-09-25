Home

POWERED BY

Services
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earnestine Mathers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earnestine Mathers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earnestine Mathers Obituary
Mathers, Earnestine
1950 - 2019
Earnestine "Earnie" Mathers, passed away September 23, 2019. Survived by husband, J. Brad Mathers; children, Kelly Duplar, Edward Spencer, and Jennifer Plahuta. Visitation will be held Friday, September 27 from 5 pm until time of funeral service at 7 pm at O. R. WOODYARD SOUTH CHAPEL, 1346 S. High St. Inurnment at later date at Obetz Cemetery. To view complete obituary or share memories visit www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earnestine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now