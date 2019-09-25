|
Mathers, Earnestine
1950 - 2019
Earnestine "Earnie" Mathers, passed away September 23, 2019. Survived by husband, J. Brad Mathers; children, Kelly Duplar, Edward Spencer, and Jennifer Plahuta. Visitation will be held Friday, September 27 from 5 pm until time of funeral service at 7 pm at O. R. WOODYARD SOUTH CHAPEL, 1346 S. High St. Inurnment at later date at Obetz Cemetery. To view complete obituary or share memories visit www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 26, 2019