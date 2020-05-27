Earsline Shields
Shields, Earsline
Earsline Shields, age 87; 9a.m. Visitation followed by 10a.m. Homegoing Service Saturday, May 30, 2020, Church of Christ of the Apostolic Faith, 1200 Brentnell Ave. A Caring Farewell provided by AFFINITY MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1166 Parsons Ave. Director Lori Diaz; Full obituary, share sympathy expressions and order flowers at www.AMCobits.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
09:00 AM
Church of Christ of the Apostolic Faith
MAY
30
Service
10:00 AM
Church of Christ of the Apostolic Faith
Affinity Memorial Chapel
1166 Parsons Ave
Columbus, OH 43206
614-427-1234
