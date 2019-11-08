|
Dountz, Ed
1941 - 2019
Kenneth Edwin Dountz, age 77, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019. Ed was born on December 4, 1941 in Ashville, Ohio to the late Vivian and Kermit Dountz. He was the beloved husband of Molly (Humphreys) Dountz; loving father of Tom (Grenda) Dountz of Tega Cay, South Carolina, Susan (Bobby) Cart of Hudson, Ohio and Kathy (Ken) Brenneman of Dublin, Ohio; treasured grandfather "Eddie" to Michael and Brad Dountz, Reed and Jamison Cart, Payton and Jack Kessler; step-grandfather of Caroline, Ava and Robby Brenneman; brother of Becky (Jess) Stewart; and brother-in-law of John (Rosita) Humphreys and Susan Umbarger. Ed was a graduate of The Ohio State University from the College of Agriculture, and where he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He had a career in Consumer Sales where he worked for the J.M. Smucker Co. and retired in 2001. Ed loved spending time with family and friends in Hilton Head, South Carolina. He was an avid golfer and a big Buckeye football fan. Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4 PM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at The Country Club at Murfield, 8715 Murfield Drive, Dublin, Ohio 43017, followed by a reception until 7 PM. Family requests casual attire for guests. Ed's family would like to send a special thank you to The Grand of Dublin, Ohio Health Hospice, and Columbus Oncology & Hematology Associates of Columbus. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to The , 5555 Frantz Road, Dublin, Ohio 43017. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 9, 2019