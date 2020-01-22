|
Stan, Ed
1924 - 2020
As...Michael, Sally; Max, Danielle, Jay; Aaron, Erin, Mica; EJ; Jodi, John; Philip, Erin, Graham; Evan, Carly, Hannah; Lori, Ed, Eric; Lynn; Adam, Katie, Athena; Aaron, Christina, Cordelia, Miranda; Shelley, Joel; Jeremy, Michelle; Marta; David, Robin, Michael; Neal, Juliana; Mollie, Mark, Chase, Rosie, Ava, and Leah...say: "THERE HE GOES!" At the same time…George, Max, Eva, Jerry, Esther, Ruth, Mollie, Rosi, Davey, and Charlie say…"HERE HE COMES!" Now…look up on their white cloud and see ED…at last…in the arms of Maitzie, forever! Funeral services will be held at 11AM on Friday, January 24 at Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. Interment will follow at New Agudas Achim Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at Ed and Maitzie's home on Friday following services and Sunday from 2-6pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ed's memory to the Uncle Davey Fund at Columbus Jewish Foundation www.jewishcolumbus.org. Online guest book at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 23, 2020