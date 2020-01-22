Home

POWERED BY

Services
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
Resources
More Obituaries for Ed Stan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ed Stan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ed Stan Obituary
Stan, Ed
1924 - 2020
As...Michael, Sally; Max, Danielle, Jay; Aaron, Erin, Mica; EJ; Jodi, John; Philip, Erin, Graham; Evan, Carly, Hannah; Lori, Ed, Eric; Lynn; Adam, Katie, Athena; Aaron, Christina, Cordelia, Miranda; Shelley, Joel; Jeremy, Michelle; Marta; David, Robin, Michael; Neal, Juliana; Mollie, Mark, Chase, Rosie, Ava, and Leah...say: "THERE HE GOES!" At the same time…George, Max, Eva, Jerry, Esther, Ruth, Mollie, Rosi, Davey, and Charlie say…"HERE HE COMES!" Now…look up on their white cloud and see ED…at last…in the arms of Maitzie, forever! Funeral services will be held at 11AM on Friday, January 24 at Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. Interment will follow at New Agudas Achim Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at Ed and Maitzie's home on Friday following services and Sunday from 2-6pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ed's memory to the Uncle Davey Fund at Columbus Jewish Foundation www.jewishcolumbus.org. Online guest book at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ed's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -