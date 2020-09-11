1/1
Eda Jane Spivey
1934 - 2020
Spivey, Eda Jane
Eda Jane Spivey, 86 of North Lima, passed away peacefully Saturday Sept 5, 2020. Eda was born June 22, 1934 in Zelienople, Pa., a daughter of James and Jane Rogner Bloom. She received a bachelor's degree from Capital University Conservatory of Music. Eda taught piano and enjoyed going to the Columbus Symphony with her late husband Dan, who passed away March 24. She was a former member of Clinton Heights Lutheran Church and enjoyed needle point and cheering for her beloved Pittsburgh Steelers. Eda leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Curtis Loren (Vicki Dee) Spivey of Austintown; and two grandchildren, Zachary and Melissa Spivey. Along with her parents and husband, Eda is preceded in death by a daughter Amy Jean Spivey and a son Stephen James Spivey. There are no calling hours. Due to the current health crisis, there will be a memorial service for both Eda and her husband Dan at a later date in Columbus. Material tributes can be made in Eda's memory to Capital University Conservatory of Music, attention Finance Dept, 1 College & Main, Bexley, Ohio 43209. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market St., Boardman. Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to view this obituary and send condolences.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fox Funeral Home - Youngstown
4700 Market Street
Youngstown, OH 44512
330-788-5044
