Ewing, Eddie
1931 - 2019
Eddie Ewing, age 87, of Columbus, passed away April 14, 2019. U.S. Navy Veteran. Graduate of Columbus South High School, Class of 1949. Longtime active volunteer at St. Francis DeSales High School. Lifelong member of the Harmello Quintette. Preceded in death by wife, Sheila Ewing of 53 years of marriage; parents Edgar and Frances Ewing; brother, Eugene "Red" Ewing. Survived by daughters, Shari (Michael) May and Shelli (Sean) Sloan; son, Bo (Missy) Ewing; grandchildren, Maggie (Steven) Greene, Casey McGovern, Meghan (Colton Meerschaert) McGovern, Ellie Sloan, Sean Patrick Sloan, Alex (Tyler) Mason, Bo Ewing, Luke Ewing, Michael May, and Caleigh May; great-grandchildren, Hudson, Liah, Reese Greene, and Lilly Lew Mason; siblings, Herbert Ewing and Betty Murray. Family will receive friends, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, beginning at 4 p.m. until time of prayer service at 6:45 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High Street. To sign and view Eddie's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019