Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Resources
More Obituaries for Edgar Edmonds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edgar Edmonds


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edgar Edmonds Obituary
Edmonds, Edgar
1931 - 2020
Edgar Eugene Edmonds age 89 Saturday, April 11, 2020. Born February 16, 1931 Pt. Pleasant, WV. Retired from AT&T. Longtime member of Eastland Christian Church. High school graduate class of 49 Rio Grande, OH and an Associates degree in Electronics. Proud to serve in the United State Navy during the Korean Conflict. He served as Vice President of Local IBEW Union. Preceded in death by parents, Silben and Virginia Elizabeth Edmonds; brothers, Lonnie, Harold, Oscar, Larry and Chester. Survived by wife, Betty Edmonds, children, Kayla Thomas, Tina (Gary) Schoenemann, Randy (Lori) Bowman, Mark Lawrence; 4 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; brothers, Everett and Gary; sisters, Marie Jordan and Barbara Gibson. Private services and interment Glen Rest Cemetery. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edgar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -