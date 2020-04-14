|
|
Edmonds, Edgar
1931 - 2020
Edgar Eugene Edmonds age 89 Saturday, April 11, 2020. Born February 16, 1931 Pt. Pleasant, WV. Retired from AT&T. Longtime member of Eastland Christian Church. High school graduate class of 49 Rio Grande, OH and an Associates degree in Electronics. Proud to serve in the United State Navy during the Korean Conflict. He served as Vice President of Local IBEW Union. Preceded in death by parents, Silben and Virginia Elizabeth Edmonds; brothers, Lonnie, Harold, Oscar, Larry and Chester. Survived by wife, Betty Edmonds, children, Kayla Thomas, Tina (Gary) Schoenemann, Randy (Lori) Bowman, Mark Lawrence; 4 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; brothers, Everett and Gary; sisters, Marie Jordan and Barbara Gibson. Private services and interment Glen Rest Cemetery. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2020