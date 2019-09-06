|
|
Clevinger, Edgar L.
1944 - 2019
Edgar L. Clevinger, age 74, of Plain City, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, September 5, 2019, surrounded by family at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Born October 8, 1944 in Massillon, Ohio to Edgar S. and Betty (Callahan) Clevinger, he was a graduate of Ontario High School and served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War aboard the USS Ranger from 1962-1965. Commissioned by the Ohio State Highway Patrol April 7, 1972 and assigned to the Ashland Post until 1980. He transferred to the Columbus Aviation Section as a pilot where he retired as a Sergeant in 1995 after 23 years of service. Ed was an avid marksman and enjoyed restoring classic cars, building ultralight aircraft and was an "adrenaline junky". He had a need for speed and a passion for drag racing. This resulted in him also being a crash aficionado who always walked away unharmed. He loved holiday gatherings, spending time with his children and grandchildren, and spending winters in Florida with his wife. Preceded in death by his parents, he is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Roberta (Maglott) Clevinger; his children, Carrie (Kerry) Rings, Kelly Bernard, Kimberly (Dan) Jankowski; his sister, Stacie George; his grandchildren, Andrea, Joey, Brenna, Taylor, Brooke, Benjamin; nieces, Gabby and Rachel. The family will receive friends 2-5 PM Monday, September 9, 2019, Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main St. (Rt. 161W), Plain City with Memorial Services beginning at 5 PM. Military honors conducted by the Union County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 7, 2019