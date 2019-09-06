Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ferguson Funeral Home
202 East Main Street
Plain City, OH 43064
614-873-8013
Resources
More Obituaries for Edgar Clevinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edgar L. Clevinger


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edgar L. Clevinger Obituary
Clevinger, Edgar L.
1944 - 2019
Edgar L. Clevinger, age 74, of Plain City, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, September 5, 2019, surrounded by family at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Born October 8, 1944 in Massillon, Ohio to Edgar S. and Betty (Callahan) Clevinger, he was a graduate of Ontario High School and served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War aboard the USS Ranger from 1962-1965. Commissioned by the Ohio State Highway Patrol April 7, 1972 and assigned to the Ashland Post until 1980. He transferred to the Columbus Aviation Section as a pilot where he retired as a Sergeant in 1995 after 23 years of service. Ed was an avid marksman and enjoyed restoring classic cars, building ultralight aircraft and was an "adrenaline junky". He had a need for speed and a passion for drag racing. This resulted in him also being a crash aficionado who always walked away unharmed. He loved holiday gatherings, spending time with his children and grandchildren, and spending winters in Florida with his wife. Preceded in death by his parents, he is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Roberta (Maglott) Clevinger; his children, Carrie (Kerry) Rings, Kelly Bernard, Kimberly (Dan) Jankowski; his sister, Stacie George; his grandchildren, Andrea, Joey, Brenna, Taylor, Brooke, Benjamin; nieces, Gabby and Rachel. The family will receive friends 2-5 PM Monday, September 9, 2019, Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main St. (Rt. 161W), Plain City with Memorial Services beginning at 5 PM. Military honors conducted by the Union County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edgar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now