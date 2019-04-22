|
|
Rarey, Edgar
1929 - 2019
Edgar Rarey, age 89, a life-long resident of Groveport, OH, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. Born on December 29, 1929, he was a 1948 graduate of Groveport High School, received his Bachelor's Degree in Education from Otterbein College, and a Master's Degree from Ohio State University. He was employed by the Gahanna Jefferson School District for 62 years as a teacher, principal, and track coach. He also served for 24 years on Groveport City Council. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Anne; daughter and son-in-law, Carla and Bob Cramer; granddaughter, Angie Cramer; great-granddaughter, Audrey Brown; sister-in-law, Gretchen Parrish; and nephews, Jay (Joan), Steve (Jacque), and Don (Gina) Montgomery. He was preceded in death by parents Warren and Ruth Rarey, sister Jeanette Montgomery, and brother Lee Rarey. At the family's request, services will be private. Donations in Ed's memory may be made to Education Is the Way (Groveport Madison Scholarship Foundation), PO Box 452, Groveport, Ohio 43125 or Groveport Presbyterian Church, 275 College St, Groveport, OH 43125. Arrangements entrusted to MYERS-WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019