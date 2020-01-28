The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 274-5092
Edgar Smith


1937 - 2020
Edgar Smith Obituary
Smith, Edgar
1937 - 2020
Edgar M. Smith, age 82, passed away on January 28, 2020. He was a retired diesel mechanic. Veteran US Army. Preceded in death by daughter Adella J. Smith, sons Edgar K. Smith, James A. Smith, grandson Justin W. Smith. Survived by loving wife of 61 years, Rose; children, Kathy Smith-Libert, Michelle (Todd) Wallingford, Rebecca (Steve) Schaffer and Michael (Brenda) Smith; 19 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren; sister, Wanda Linley; numerous other family and friends. Private family arrangements have been handled at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 2693 W. Broad St.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020
