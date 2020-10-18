Zoog, Jr., Edgar
1930 - 2020
Edgar William Zoog, Jr., age 90, passed away at Wesley Ridge nursing home on Friday, October 16. He was born on September 19, 1930 in Columbus, Ohio to Edgar and Florence Zoog. Ed was a beloved father and respected man, a retired teacher from Roosevelt, Mohawk and Independence High School, a coach, and a mentor to many students. He inspired and touched the lives of many throughout central Ohio. He graduated from Linden McKinley high school as a 3-year letterman in football, basketball and baseball, received All City for all 3 sports for all 3 years in high school, received the Lifetime Athletic Achievement Award at Linden McKinley, and received the Scholar Athlete Award American Legion. After high school he attended college in Georgia, playing football, but missed his beloved wife, Myra, whom he met in the fifth grade, and came back to Ohio and attended Toledo University and then OSU. Ed excelled at sports and he played football and basketball his freshman year and often could be found on the court playing pickup basketball. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Education from OSU and received his Masters of Education at Xavier. He was dangerous at a game of cards or dominoes, and partnered with Myra and formed the dream team or G.O.A. T. Greatest of All Time) team. He loved sports and exercise, did the crossword puzzle daily, getting help to fill in the squares from Myra and any of his children or grandchildren who were often visiting. He loved to read, was always curious, loved music, and was often begged by family to sing his perfect Sinatra rendition. He frequented Beverly Beach, Florida every winter for over 25 years, and he shared his love of the ocean with friends and family. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Geri (Zoog) O'Reilly, and wife Myra (McCollister) Zoog. He is survived by his sister, Phyllis (Zoog) Ort; 5 children, Lanna Kay Trimmer, Edgar William Zoog III, Eric (Barbara) Louis Zoog, Elliot Scott Zoog, and Eugene (Julie) Donald Zoog; as well as 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. His family will receive friends on Friday, October 23 from 5-8 pm at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main St, Reynoldsburg, where his funeral service will be held at 10 am on Saturday, October 24. Burial to follow at Glen Rest Memorial in Reynoldsburg. Messages can be sent to the family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
. If you want to watch the funeral virtually online via Zoom, go to www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
and they will have a link and password for you to enter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory to your favorite charity
or cause.