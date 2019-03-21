|
|
McKenzie, Edgel
1926 - 2019
Husband and best friend of 68 years, Edgel "Perk" McKenzie, 92 years old of Columbus, Ohio peacefully went to heaven Monday, March 18th to join his parents, siblings and many friends who went before him. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 23rd from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME 55 East Schrock Road, Westerville where a service will follow at 3:30 p.m. Condolences and full obit at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2019