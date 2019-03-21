Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for Edgel McKenzie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edgel McKenzie

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edgel McKenzie Obituary
McKenzie, Edgel
1926 - 2019
Husband and best friend of 68 years, Edgel "Perk" McKenzie, 92 years old of Columbus, Ohio peacefully went to heaven Monday, March 18th to join his parents, siblings and many friends who went before him. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 23rd from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME 55 East Schrock Road, Westerville where a service will follow at 3:30 p.m. Condolences and full obit at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now