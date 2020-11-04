Lane, Edie
1934 - 2020
Mrs Edie Lane, age 86. Sunrise September 24, 1934 and Sunset November 1, 2020. Private Visitation 10AM and Private Funeral Service 11AM Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Mask and Social Distancing are required. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The LANE Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com