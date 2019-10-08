Home

JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
1559 Roxbury Road (Marble Cliff)
Edilia Anna (Ciotola) Conti


1935 - 2019
Edilia Anna (Ciotola) Conti Obituary
Conti, Edilia Anna (Ciotola)
1935 - 2019
Edilia Anna Conti, age 84, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Forum at Knightsbridge. Anna was born April 4, 1935 in Cerreto, Italy and is preceded in death by her husband Giuseppe, parents Domenicantonio and Lucia (DiRienzo) Ciotola, sisters Delia Ciotola and Maria (Giovanni) Iacovetta. She is survived by her children, Antonio (Linda) Conti and Carmelina Conti; grandchildren, Ellen (Mike) Ford, Anna (Stephen) Hilborn, Gina Conti; brothers, Sabatino "Sam" (Rose) Ciotola, Angelo (Lucinda) Ciotola, Guido Ciotola and Gino Ciotola; sister, Lucy Foos; many nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews; also many cousins (here, Canada and Italy) and friends. Member, Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church; Anna was the oldest of nine children, helped raise her younger siblings in Italy and in the USA; she always put others before herself. Friends may call Friday, October 11, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 W. Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 1559 Roxbury Road (Marble Cliff). Rev. Msgr. Anthony Missimi, Presider. Entombment St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute in memory of Anna to the . Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
