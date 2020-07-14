1/1
Edith Biafore
1929 - 2020
Biafore, Edith
1929 - 2020
Edith Margaret "Teena" Biafore, age 90, of Pickerington, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at her home among family and friends. During her adventurous life she worked in many fields including Flight Test Operations for North American Aviation's X-15 Program. She was a phenomenal wife and mother. She and her beloved husband, Louis P. Biafore, were one of the founding families of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Reynoldsburg. Edith is survived by her children, Michael Biafore, Steven (Thuy) Biafore, Nicole (Don) Biafore-Hawrysz, and Terri Biafore; granddaughters, Madison Hawrysz and Sophia Biafore; and grandson, Louis Hawrysz. She was also preceded in death by her faithful companions Puff, Yogi, Tika, Flash, Winston, Leo, Peavey, CootyDoo, Maotse, Kissee, Chadwick, Nicodemus and Sean. In lieu of flowers, friends may, if they wish, make contributions to St. Joseph's Indian School, https://www.stjo.org/ in Edith's memory. Arrangements by the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Pickerington. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com Sign the online guestbook at www.dispatch.com/obituaries.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
