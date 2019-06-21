Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Northwest Bible Church
6639 Scioto-Darby Creek Road
Hilliard, OH
Edith Callahan Obituary
Callahan, Edith
Edith Jennette Callahan, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 11, 2019. She passed away in her sleep at 90 years of age at home at the New Tribes Retirement Homes in Sanford, Florida. A drop in Celebration of Jennette's life will be held Saturday, June 29 from 10am-Noon at Northwest Bible Church, 6639 Scioto-Darby Creek Road, Hilliard, OH 43026. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be given online to the Ethnos360 project for the helicopter for Brazil using "PUS075 Brazil R66 Helicopter" at https://ethnos360.org/projects/helicopter-program-for-brazil
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 24 to June 25, 2019
