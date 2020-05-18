Cox, Edith

1934 - 2020

Edith Faye Cox, passed from this life into eternal life on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the age of 86. Faye, originally from West Virginia lived and worked most of her life in Columbus, Ohio. Faye had the biggest of hearts and especially loved to spend time with family and friends. She enjoyed attending church and traveling to visit with family. She is survived by her lifelong friend, Homer Keifer and their dog, Duke; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son William Burgess. Fay will be laid to rest on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Columbus, Ohio.



