Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Edith DeLong Obituary
DeLong, Edith
Edith June DeLong, passed on May 4, 2019. She went peacefully to the arms of the Lord. She is loved by family and friends who celebrate her life. Her work spanned several careers – District manager Avon Cosmetics; Nurse: numerator for Department of Agriculture. Edith never met a stranger. She was never at a loss for something to do and enjoyed many activities. She is survived by her children, John, Jim, Marilyn; grandchildren, Bob, David, Tim, Michael, Amanda; and great grandchildren, Rebacca, Samantha, Kaitlyn, Austin, Avery, Hunter, Haley, Liam, Aaron. Viewing Thursday, May 9, Evans Funeral Home, Columbus, Ohio, 4-7 pm, 614-237-2653. Funeral and mass Friday, May 10, 11 AM, Christ the King Church, Columbus, Ohio, 614-214-2640.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 8, 2019
