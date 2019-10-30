|
Hill, Edith
1938 - 2019
Edith (Berkowitz) Hill, b. 1938, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on October 29. Edith is survived by children, Greg (Pamela) Feldman-Hill of Gahanna, OH, and Phil Hill (Debbie Metti) of Parma, OH; granddaughter, Lillian Rose Feldman-Hill; and sister, Annette Sproul of Sedona, AZ. Edith was born "in the heights" in New York, NY, and was a graduate of the High School of Art and Design. She worked at the Bureau of Worker's Comp, and was a member of NCJW, the League of Women Voters, and a past member of Congregation Beth Tikvah, Worthington, OH. Edith will be fondly remembered for her warmth, humor, and love of conversation. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 3 at 1:30pm, at The Kensington Place, 1001 Parkview Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43219.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2019