Hoy, Edith
1925 - 2020
Edith M. Hoy, 94, of Chillicothe, died February 14, 2020. Born August 3, 1925, in Lancaster, OH to the late Albert W. and Fleeta M. (Hedges) Alten. On September 22, 1946, she married Carl D. Hoy, who preceded her in death. Surviving son, Carl D. Hoy, Dayton, OH; daughter, Sandra (Doyle) Rann, Chillicothe; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by sisters Ruth Hall, Dorothy Shoop and Esther Sunday. Mrs. Hoy retired from ODOT and was a member of the First Wesleyan Church. Private graveside services will be held in Franklin Hills Memory Gardens, Lithopolis, under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 1404 Goodale Blvd., #200, Columbus, OH 43212. www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2020