Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith (Nobile) Hunter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith (Nobile) Hunter Obituary
Hunter (Nobile), Edith
Edith (Nobile) Hunter, age 102, passed away Monday January 13, 2020 at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor. Preceded in death by parents Antonio and Filomena Nobile; husband William J. Hunter (2001); sons William R. and Brian R.; daughter Loretta; sisters Mary, Rose, Irene; brothers Romolo, Louis, Dominic and Frankie. Survived by her children, daughters Antionette (Jerry) Koontz, Nancy (John) Dury, Marian (Chris) Geer; son Joseph; 9 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Wednesday 1-3pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St. Mass of Christian Burial 10am Thursday at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel, 6440 S. High St., on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery, where burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Corpus Christi / St. Ladislas Church. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -