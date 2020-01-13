|
Hunter (Nobile), Edith
Edith (Nobile) Hunter, age 102, passed away Monday January 13, 2020 at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor. Preceded in death by parents Antonio and Filomena Nobile; husband William J. Hunter (2001); sons William R. and Brian R.; daughter Loretta; sisters Mary, Rose, Irene; brothers Romolo, Louis, Dominic and Frankie. Survived by her children, daughters Antionette (Jerry) Koontz, Nancy (John) Dury, Marian (Chris) Geer; son Joseph; 9 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Wednesday 1-3pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St. Mass of Christian Burial 10am Thursday at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel, 6440 S. High St., on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery, where burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Corpus Christi / St. Ladislas Church. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2020