Joachim, Edith L.

1921 - 2019

Edith L. Joachim, age 98, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019 at Amber Park. Edith was born March 24, 1921 in Rutland, Ohio to Alvin Byron and Norma (Starr) Bingham; also preceded in death by her husband Henry and her brother Bruce (Martha) Bingham and sister Lenore (Guy) Will. She was a long-time member of Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church and looked forward to her visits with Lee Leonard. Her love for her family and neighbors knew no bounds. Edith was a fabulous and generous baker who was known for her beautiful pies, Christmas cookies and gifts of bread. She enjoyed gardening, canning, quilting and crocheting and loved dogs with all of her heart, especially her little Mindy, Lizzie, Jasmine and Lucy and special visits from Dolly and Willow. She is survived by her daughter, June (Carl) Gerhard of Pickerington; son, Jeffrey (Janet) Joachim of Nashville; grandchildren, Scott (Jenifer) Gerhard and Mark (Trina) Gerhard; great-grandchildren, Maria (Andre) Robinson, Alex (Laurel) Gerhard, Casey Gerhard and Erin Gerhard; nieces, nephews and friends including dear friends, Jean Dixon and Elizabeth Binns. Service will be held at 10:30am Saturday, April 13, 2019 with visiting one hour prior, at Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, with interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice in Edith's memory. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary