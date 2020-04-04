|
|
Leonard, Edith
Edith N. Leonard, age 101 of Westerville, died Thursday April 2, 2020 at Parkside Village in Westerville. She was born on December 2, 1918 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Hugh R. and Martha L. (Allison) Nichols. Edith is preceded in death by her husband Howard R. Leonard and sons-in-law Mike Allen and Jim Rice. She is survived by her son Ronald H. (Debby) Leonard of Westerville, and her daughter Ruth Ann Rice of Woodstock, Georgia, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. She enjoyed sewing, bingo, and was a platinum member of numerous cruise lines; she was a member of Triangle Chapter #592 OES for 68 years. Due to the current situation, a private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Aladdin Shriners Hospital Association for Children, c/o Aladdin Shriners, 1801 Gateway Circle, Grove City, Ohio 43123 in her memory. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020