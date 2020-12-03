1/1
Edith "Edie" Nichols
1934 - 2020
Edith "Edie" Martha Nichols, 86, of Gahanna, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020. Edie was born February 4, 1934 in Clarksville, OH to Thomas and Burla (Langdon) Maddox. She worked for Century 21 as a real estate agent in Port Richey, Florida. Edie ran a modeling agency in the 70's in Lancaster. She was married to James W. Nichols for 24 years. Edie was then married to Vernon Pierce for several years. Edie will be deeply missed by her children, Darrell (Karen) Nichols, Nancy (George) Diller; grandchildren, Jeff Nichols, Amy Diller, Melissa Diller, Daniel Diller; 1 great-grandchild. Edie was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, brother Harold Maddox. Private graveside services will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Clarksville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bella Care Hospice, St. Jude's Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Children. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
