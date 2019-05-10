|
|
Reed, Edith
1938 - 2019
Edith S. Reed, 80, died in Bloomington, IN on April 6, 2019 with family by her side. Born November 8, 1938 in Columbus, Edie is survived by her sons, Tim, Dan (Christy True) and Andy; and four grandchildren. Graduate of Linden McKinley High School, Edie earned BA and MSW degrees from Ohio State University. A social worker, Edie worked for decades for Family Counseling and Crittenden Services and in private practice. Edie was a long-time member of First Unitarian Universalist and Unity Churches in Columbus. A celebration of life will be held at the First Unitarian Universalist Church, 93 W. Weisheimer, May 26 at 3 pm. Donations may be given to the First UU Church of Columbus or the Sierra Club. For complete obituary and tributes see https://edith-smith-reed.muchloved.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 12, 2019