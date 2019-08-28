Home

Edmond Johnson


1937 - 2019
Edmond Johnson Obituary
Johnson, Edmond
1937 - 2019
Edmond Johnson, age 81, passed away August 25, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife Rosa Johnson, mother Dollie Johnson, father Roy Jasper and brother Eston Johnson. Survived by daughter, Elaine Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Entombment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Visit Edmond's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 29, 2019
