Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Edmonia Brown Obituary
Brown, Edmonia
Edmonia L Brown went to be with the Lord April 10, 2019. Visitation 11am and Memorial Service 12noon Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at The Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 1555 E. Hudson St. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to the BROWN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 13, 2019
