Edna A. Stephens


1942 - 2020
Edna A. Stephens Obituary
Stephens, Edna A.
1942 - 2020
Edna Anna Stephens, 77, of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2020 at home. She was born in Gallipolis Ferry, WV and moved to Ohio at a young age. She graduated from Marion Franklin High School and worked for AT&T/Lucent for over 30 years. Edna enjoyed painting and was an artist at heart. She is survived by her spouse, Ralph Stephens; daughters, Daphne (James) Henderson, Denise Northrop and Kim Stephens; sister, Ruby (Bill) Fortner; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her mother Ruby Anna (Leonard) Roberts, son Duane Woodcox, grandson Christopher Gilliam, brothers Joe, Jim, Carl and Paul. Visitation will be from 4-7pm (service at 7pm) on Saturday, February 9, 2020 at Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, OH 43230. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Central Ohio Chapter, 575 Copeland Mill Rd., #1A, Westerville, OH 43081 in her memory. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2020
