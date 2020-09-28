Duncan, Edna

1933 - 2020

Edna Beatrice Duncan, age 87+ of Columbus, passed away on September 26, 2020. Edna was born on May 24, 1933 in Tennessee to her parents, Claude and Johnsie Scarborugh. She is preceded in death by her parents; her dear husband, Edward Eugene Duncan; and daughter, Linda Sue Barrett. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Pierce; granddaughter, Layla (Dale) Emswiler; grandsons, Jordan and Justin Barrett; great granddaughter, Krysten, great grandson, Nick; sister, Joanne Fritsche; brother, Charles Scarborugh; and numerous other family and friends. Edna had a passion for gardening and loved her flowers. She enjoyed volunteering and participating in activities at church. She was a big country and gospel music fan. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family. Family will receive friends from 6-8pm at Schoedinger North Funeral Home on Wednesday September 30 where a service will be held the following morning on Thursday at 10am. Rev. Ken Graham officiating. Edna had the sweetest of souls and will be missed deeply by all who knew her. ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME 5554 KARL ROAD, COLUMBUS, OH 43229. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending.



