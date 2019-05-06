|
|
Leslie, Edna Louise
1935 - 2019
Edna Louise Leslie, age 84, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. Member of Judah Tabernacle where she served as Food Pantry Director. Preceded in death by her parents Marris and Emma Caldwell, husband Henry H. Leslie, brothers Joseph, Jesse, Junior, Charles and Harley Caldwell. Survived by children, Michael (Patty) Leslie, Sandy (Sigle) Chafin, Colleen Leslie and Jeff (Louann) Leslie; grandchildren, Brad, Matt (Tricia), Aaron (Alexis), Tami, Whitney (Wes) and Haley (Connor); 15 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, special friends and church family. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 8 from 3-8 pm at the O. R. WOODYARD CO. CHAPEL, 1346 S. High Street. The funeral service will be Thursday at 11 am with visitation 1 hr. prior at the Grove City Church of God, 4325 Harrisburg Pike, Grove City, Ohio 43123. Reverend John Ward officiating. Interment Obetz Cemetery. Share with the family at www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 7, 2019