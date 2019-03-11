|
|
Reed, Edna
1928 - 2019
Edna (Smith) Reed, age 90. On March 9, 2019, our beloved mother took her flight to her heavenly home to join her husband Robert, parents, sisters, brothers, and three grandsons. Mother earned her wings by being a devoted and faithful servant her entire life. We are so very blessed, God chose her to be our mother. Survived by children, Doris Lunsford, Nancy (Carl) Castilow, Francie (Dennis) Snyder, Earl (Sue) Reed, Carol (Graham) Cavness, and Norm (Donna) Reed; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Visitation Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 6-8pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Funeral Service Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10am at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Grove City Cemetery (new). To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2019