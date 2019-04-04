Home

POWERED BY

Services
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
Resources
More Obituaries for Edra Clement
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edra J. Clement


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edra J. Clement Obituary
Clement, Edra J.
1929 - 2019
Edra J. Clement, age 89, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. She was a longtime member of St. Margaret of Cortona Catholic Church. She is preceded in death by her parents Edmund J. Clement and Clara E. Clement, sister Margot G. Seipel and brother-in-law Robert Seipel, sister Christine Thomas and brother-in-law Robert Thomas, brother-in-law Sam Harry. Survived by her sisters, Virginia Martenson and Nancy Harry; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Private services were held on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Family and friends may contribute in Edra's memory to her great-nephew, Tom Seipel, Jr.'s, Exalted Minitstries, 8 Treutlen Lane, Savannah, GA 31411 (https://onlyinnica.wordpress.com) or Catholic Social Services, 197 East Gay Street, Columbus, OH 43215. Arrangements entrusted with JOHN QUINT TREBONI, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now