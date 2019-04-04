|
Clement, Edra J.
1929 - 2019
Edra J. Clement, age 89, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. She was a longtime member of St. Margaret of Cortona Catholic Church. She is preceded in death by her parents Edmund J. Clement and Clara E. Clement, sister Margot G. Seipel and brother-in-law Robert Seipel, sister Christine Thomas and brother-in-law Robert Thomas, brother-in-law Sam Harry. Survived by her sisters, Virginia Martenson and Nancy Harry; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Private services were held on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Family and friends may contribute in Edra's memory to her great-nephew, Tom Seipel, Jr.'s, Exalted Minitstries, 8 Treutlen Lane, Savannah, GA 31411 (https://onlyinnica.wordpress.com) or Catholic Social Services, 197 East Gay Street, Columbus, OH 43215. Arrangements entrusted with JOHN QUINT TREBONI, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019