Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Mt. Olivet Baptist Church
428 E. Main St.
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Mt. Olivet Baptist Church
428 E. Main St.
Edward Abercrombie


1927 - 2020
Edward Abercrombie Obituary
Abercrombie, Edward
1927 - 2020
Edward Abercrombie, age 92, passed away February 14, 2020. Home Going Celebration 10 am Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 428 E. Main St., where his family will receive friends from 9 am until time of Masonic Service at 9:30 am. Interment Forest Grove Cemetery in Plain City. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Visit Edward's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2020
