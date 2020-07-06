Battle, Edward
1960 - 2020
Edward Allen Battle Jr., age 60. Sunrise April 11, 1960 and Sunset July 3, 2020. Private Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Friday, July 10, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The BATTLE Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
MASK ARE MANDATORY.