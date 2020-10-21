Bigony, Edward
1939 - 2020
Edward Allan Bigony, age 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Tuesday, October 13 at The Memory Center Atlanta. A devoted husband and father he is survived by his three children, Deborah (Titch) White, Chandra (John) Sayers, and Chad (Stacey) Bigony; as well as his six grandchildren, Olivia and Zoe White, Jack and Nathan Sayers, and Ella and Audrey Bigony. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years Donna Simpson Bigony. Edward was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Harold Bigony and grew up in Delaware, Ohio. A graduate of Willis H.S. in 1957 he remained close with several of his classmates. Edward served in the United States Air Force and was a graduate of The Ohio State University. Hardworking and dedicated Ed was a production manager in a variety of industries from cars to concrete. A longtime resident of Westerville, he was an active member of the Church of the Messiah UMC. Ed enjoyed working in the yard, golfing, playing the piano and spending time with friends and family. A funeral service will take place on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 2PM at the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 207 S. Main St., Baltimore, OH, 43105. Burial will take place at St. Michael's Cemetery, Baltimore. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home from 11AM until the time of service. A live stream of the service will take place on the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home Facebook page starting at the time of service. Edward's family would like to thank the wonderful loving staff at The Memory Center in Atlanta Georgia. Their excellent care provided Edward with the best quality of life possible over the last two and a half years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Edward to the Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
