Bloom, Edward
1941 - 2020
Edward Louis Bloom, age 79, of Ashville, Ohio, lost his battle with cancer on August 10, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Ed was born to Mae and Lou Bloom on March 4, 1941 in Columbus, where he was raised. He lived many years in Canal Winchester and Ashville, Ohio. Ed attended The Ohio State University and was proud to have played football for the Buckeyes and the great Woody Hayes. Ed loved sports and played them all. He was the coach of numerous local teams including Walnut Heights Ladies Softball and the Youth Packers Football. "Big Ed" never met a stranger and was loved and respected by his family, friends, and peers. He took great pride in his children's and grandchildren's accomplishments. Ed was a hard-working man and retired from Nationwide Insurance after 33 years of service. He was proud of his yard and took much enjoyment in mowing the grass. He enjoyed his Silver Sneakers Club at the Circleville YMCA and his greatest love (next to his family) was The Ohio State Buckeyes!! "O-H!" Ed was preceded in death by his mother and father Mae and Lou Bloom, nephew Bobby Bloom and his grandson Taylor Edward Bloom. Ed is survived by his wife, Nancy Wright Bloom; children, Tami Bloom (Kevin) Drake, Ed (Kim) Bloom, Chad (Amy) Bloom and his stepson, Jeffrey Richards; his loving grandchildren, Chessie Mooney, Lane (Graysen) Bloom, Corrie Boggess, Makenzie Bloom, and Ashley Bloom; his brother, Moke (Mary Jo) Bloom; his nephews, Mark (Dena) Bloom, Joe Bloom, and Greg Bloom; many other nieces and nephews; and his very special friends Dean Jacob and Don Groves. Funeral services will be private. The family wishes to extend a sincere thank-you to the staff at Cherry Blossom Senior Living and Capital City Hospice for the excellent care they provided during Ed's illness. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com