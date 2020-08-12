1/
Edward Bloom
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bloom, Edward
1941 - 2020
Edward Louis Bloom, age 79, of Ashville, Ohio, lost his battle with cancer on August 10, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Ed was born to Mae and Lou Bloom on March 4, 1941 in Columbus, where he was raised. He lived many years in Canal Winchester and Ashville, Ohio. Ed attended The Ohio State University and was proud to have played football for the Buckeyes and the great Woody Hayes. Ed loved sports and played them all. He was the coach of numerous local teams including Walnut Heights Ladies Softball and the Youth Packers Football. "Big Ed" never met a stranger and was loved and respected by his family, friends, and peers. He took great pride in his children's and grandchildren's accomplishments. Ed was a hard-working man and retired from Nationwide Insurance after 33 years of service. He was proud of his yard and took much enjoyment in mowing the grass. He enjoyed his Silver Sneakers Club at the Circleville YMCA and his greatest love (next to his family) was The Ohio State Buckeyes!! "O-H!" Ed was preceded in death by his mother and father Mae and Lou Bloom, nephew Bobby Bloom and his grandson Taylor Edward Bloom. Ed is survived by his wife, Nancy Wright Bloom; children, Tami Bloom (Kevin) Drake, Ed (Kim) Bloom, Chad (Amy) Bloom and his stepson, Jeffrey Richards; his loving grandchildren, Chessie Mooney, Lane (Graysen) Bloom, Corrie Boggess, Makenzie Bloom, and Ashley Bloom; his brother, Moke (Mary Jo) Bloom; his nephews, Mark (Dena) Bloom, Joe Bloom, and Greg Bloom; many other nieces and nephews; and his very special friends Dean Jacob and Don Groves. Funeral services will be private. The family wishes to extend a sincere thank-you to the staff at Cherry Blossom Senior Living and Capital City Hospice for the excellent care they provided during Ed's illness. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
gary marquesen
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved