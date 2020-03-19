|
|
Brady, Edward
1939 - 2020
Edward J. Brady, 80, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, March 17 at Glenwood in Dublin, OH. Born in S. Ozone Park, Queens, NY in 1939 to the late Edward and Ann Hansen Brady. Graduate of Bishop Loughlin High School in Brooklyn, United States Merchant Marine Academy in NY where he earned his Bachelor of Engineering; and Brooklyn Law School. Retired as an attorney from AEP. He was a Lt. JG in the Navy. Survived by his wife, Margaret Brady; children, James (JoAnn) Brady, Andrew (Alicia) Brady, Martin (Peggy) Brady, Chris (Tina) Brady, Margaret (Rob) Arena, Joseph (Emily) Brady; 14 grandchildren. Ed believed in giving back to the community. For many years he was the Chair of the Westerville Cable Commission, Chair of the Westerville Public Library and Election Poll leader at the Board of Elections. Ed donated his time and legal expertise to help people save their homes during the Great Recession. Ed was also a Cub Scout Troop leader and treasurer. He coached little league baseball and CYO basketball and was an animal lover. His dogs were always special to him. Ed was most of all a devoted husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed his summer vacations with his extended family at Fripp Island. Ed had a wonderful sense of humor that was present every day in his life. He instilled in his children a strong sense of work ethic, and to balance demanding careers with commitment to family and service to community. He will be missed by all! Due to the current restrictions, the family will have a private funeral ceremony at the Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, and have a public gathering when conditions allow it. Contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 966 East Main Street, Columbus, Ohio 43205, Mid-Ohio Food Bank, 3960 Brookham Dr, Grove City, OH 43123, or the Red Cross, 995 East Broad St, Columbus, OH 43205, in his memory. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.Schoedinger.com. The family wishes to thank the staff at Capital City Hospice for the wonderful care they have provided.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020