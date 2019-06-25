|
|
Brown, Edward "Ed"
1945 - 2019
Edward Eugene Brown, age 74, passed away Monday at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Survived by Mary Brown (wife of 45 years); son, Josh Brown and companion, Amanda Groetzinger; as well as two first cousins, James L. Brown and Tena Christopher; and several family members and friends. Ed was born in Langley, Virginia in 1945 to parents Leonard and Myrtle (Rogers) Brown. He graduated from Mifflin High School in 1962 and went on to attend OSU. Ed was a proud Marine Sgt. having served two tours in Viet Nam as an Air Traffic Controller. He was awarded a Presidential Unit Citation for his service in Khe Sahn during the Tet Offensive. After returning from Viet Nam, he held a variety of jobs including working for Ohio Bell, owning his own painting business, and most recently as a rideshare driver. Ed was an avid obit reader and loved OSU football, which he watched religiously. Now he can sip on B&B and work on his crossword puzzles in the sky. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Friday, June 28 from 5-7 p.m., where a Memorial Service will follow at 7 p.m. Deacon Frank Sullivan, officiating. The family has chosen cremation with the final disposition to be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, dontations me be made to the , 600 River Avenue, Suite 900, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 26, 2019