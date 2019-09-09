|
|
Burgess, Edward "Midge"
1949 - 2019
Edward 'Midge' Burgess born on February 8, 1949 in Columbus, OH, passed on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. He received his business management degree from Columbus Technical Institute (CTI) and worked in Education and Training at Delphi/General Motors, where he later retired. He had a love for fashion and the performing arts. As a teenager he sang in a group called The Blenders performed in community theatre with Center Stage Theatre. He shared his passion for fishing with his Lake Erie buddies. Midge loved giving back to his community as a polished motivational speaker, he shared his gift with Columbus area schools and students. Midge was preceded in death by his father Ervin Stewart, mother Emma Lee Burgess, brothers Ed Stewart, Thomas Burgess and Aaron Burgess, and sister Barbara Canty. He is survived by his brothers, Francis (Sonny) Burgess and Ronnie Burgess; four children, Eric (Lynetta), Brian (LaTonga), Lance (Chenai) and Michelle; grandchildren, Evan, Brooke, Makenzee and Lauryn; and other family. Celebration of Life 12pm Thursday, September 12, 2019 at New Salem Baptist Church, 2956 Cleveland Avenue, where the family will receive guests from 11 AM until the start of service. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Visit Edward's tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 10, 2019