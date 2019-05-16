DiIullo, Edward

Edward DiIullo, 92, of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away on May 14, 2019. He was born in Columbus on June 3, 1926 to the late Frances (Ditore) and Alessio DiIullo. Preceded in death by his sisters Norma DiIulllo and Mary (Robert) Brown and long-time dear friend Mary Ann Clouse. Edward is going to be greatly missed by his sister, Nancy DiIullo; nephew, Robert Brown; nieces, Elaine (David) Blake and Susan (Loren) Foresman; and great nieces, Jennifer (Chris) Mehler and Lindsay (Mitchell) DeHoff. Ed graduated from Holy Rosary Class of 1944 and then enlisted and served in the United States Navy from 1944-1946. He then graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts with honors. Ed work for F&R Lazarus in the Home Furnishings department and then began a successful fifty year career with the US District Court Office of the Southern District of Ohio. Ed had a passion for good food and wine, reading, golfing, gardening, and being a great brother and uncle to all of us. A special thank you to the staff at Three Creeks Senior Living Center and Mt. Carmel East for taking such great care of him. Arrangements were entrusted to Schoedinger Northeast Chapel. A visitation will take place on Monday, May 20, 2019 at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church, 807 Havens Rd., Gahanna, Ohio 43230 from 10-11am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Franklin Park Conservatory, the Columbus Museum of Art or the . To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 17, 2019